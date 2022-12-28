An outpouring of support has made a GoFundMe page for a local family go viral in the wake of the sudden death of both parents just before Christmas.
Yankton County EMS Administrator Steve Hawkins and his wife, Wendy, passed away on the same day. The 58-year-old Steve had been battling cancer for nearly five years. The cancer had been in remission but returned. Wendy, who was 52, was just diagnosed with cancer at Thanksgiving.
A tribute to the couple was posted on the Yankton County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) website by Yankton County EMS Deputy Ambulance Administrator Troy Cowman earlier this week. He also said a memorial service will not be held until sometime in the spring and that a GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover funeral expenses: https://gofund.me/246027b1.
The Hawkinses raised three children, who are now in their 20s. Brad and Trent are still living at home, while Mandy and her fiancé live in Iowa, Cowman said.
He said he stumbled across the GoFundMe page set up by Trent and contacted him about it.
“When I talked to Trent, I asked him to forward that link to me to make sure that we had access to it. I was going to make sure that I got that link out to as many people as I could, by email, by social media,” Cowman said. “I wanted to make sure that the link got out there, so that people knew that (the children) were raising funds for that cause and to get as many people donating to it as possible.”
In the description on the funding page, titled “Help me pay for my parents’ funeral,” Trent Hawkins wrote, “Hey everyone, this is Trenton Hawkins and my parents both died to cancer on 12/23/22 within 12 hours of each other. This has been a very tragic experience, and my family and I are trying to come up with the funds to pay for two funerals. They were wonderful parents and took very good care of their family, and I am trying to take care of them. So, every little bit helps. Thank you for your support.”
Monday, Cowman shared the page, which had launched Sunday, noting that it had already collected about $1,500 in donations.
“I sent out emails to our employees and everyone within the county to kind of let them know what was going on,” he said. “The posts on social media — on Facebook — really took off and literally became viral within a very short time. I was continuously getting notifications of people who were reacting to it or commenting on it.”
By Tuesday morning, donations were up to $15,813. The family had hoped to collect $10,000 for funeral expenses.
“I was keeping track with the page as the day went on and saw the numbers just kept increasing and increasing, with people sharing the page and getting the word out there,” Cowman said. “Pretty soon, there were people commenting from what seemed like every corner of the country.”
Some comments from outside the Yankton area were to be expected. Before taking the job in Yankton in 2009, Hawkins had been a paramedic in Cody, Wyoming, and Yellowstone National Park, and he began his paramedic career in San Diego, he said.
However, a review of the comments on the GoFundMe page show that, while some who donated knew the Hawkinses, others did not but gave because they empathized with the children’s situation. Some said they had loved ones fighting cancer or had lost loved ones, and others had lost both parents within days or months of each other.
As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has garnered more than $20,000.
“They've reached their goal, which is wonderful, but we still want people to continue to donate,” Cowman said. “There's probably going to be other expenses besides the funeral expenses that these kids are going to have to get taken care of. Every little bit of money they get off of that fundraiser is going to help them do that.”
Some county employees have stepped up to donate to the family as well, he said.
“There's certainly a lot of comments that have been coming in, and we've had some people that have called the ambulance office (Tuesday), reaching out,” Cowman said. “I actually took a call from somebody in Louisiana, who had lost (loved ones) under similar circumstances and wanted to reach out to the family. It's just been heartwarming to see the reaction, not just locally, but from across the state of South Dakota and across the country.”
Hawkins was a part of the Yankton community for 13 years, he said.
“He ran the ambulance office with his heart and soul, he was a dedicated family guy and he tried to keep a completely positive outlook through all of this, right up until the very end,” Cowman said. “Pay tribute to him and honor him by helping out with this fundraiser, helping the kids raise the money.”
At the Yankton County Commission meeting Wednesday, Commissioner Cheri Loest took a few moments to recognize Hawkins for his years of service with the county.
“He oversaw a department that assisted our community at some of its toughest times,” she said, sobbing. “And sadly, he passed and so did his wife. There is a very nice tribute to him and his wife on the Yankton County Emergency Medical Services Facebook page, so please visit that.”
Commissioner Joe Healy added that the Hawkinses will be greatly missed by their friends and family.
“Steve had a long bout, and Wendy not quite as long, but probably more shocking and harder to handle especially this time of the year,” he said. “So, thoughts and prayers please for their family, and again, any contributions (to them) would be greatly appreciated.”
