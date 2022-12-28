An outpouring of support has made a GoFundMe page for a local family go viral in the wake of the sudden death of both parents just before Christmas.

Yankton County EMS Administrator Steve Hawkins and his wife, Wendy, passed away on the same day. The 58-year-old Steve had been battling cancer for nearly five years. The cancer had been in remission but returned. Wendy, who was 52, was just diagnosed with cancer at Thanksgiving.

