Students who attend the 2023 Educators Rising Learning Expo on Jan. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Marty in Yankton will receive a $2,000 per year scholarship to attend South Dakota’s Benedictine university. Students receiving athletic scholarships are not eligible.
Attendees will receive valuable insight from the 2017 South Dakota Teacher of the Year Beth Kaltsulas, current MMU education students, former student teachers and area professionals. Break-out sessions will cover topics from brain breaks and classroom management to mental health and awareness of disabilities.
