CASES DISPOSED:JULY 15- 21, 2023

Jeffrey Michael Green, 517 Burleigh St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jail sentence of 3 days with 3 days credit; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; $599.50; Jail sentence of 70 days with 30 days suspended and 50 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.

