CASES DISPOSED:JULY 15- 21, 2023
Jeffrey Michael Green, 517 Burleigh St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jail sentence of 3 days with 3 days credit; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; $599.50; Jail sentence of 70 days with 30 days suspended and 50 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Jayne Frances Kerkvliet, 1005 W 8th St., Yankton; Illegal lane change; $132.50.
Nicholas C. Vail, La Vista, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Katie Irene Baldwin, Mitchell; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Shelby Ann LaFleur, Sioux City, Iowa; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Katera Elaine Old Lodge, 1010 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. 6, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Adeivys Marrero, 112 Privet St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Stacy Ann Massey, Olivet; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Bryan C. Jamison; 412 E 4th Street, Yankton; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $399.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Dustin Luke Emery, 511 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended and 15 days credit; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rance Adam Died, 308 W 3rd St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Fail to report accident to police officer; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by Court (including for no probable cause).
Olga L. Silva Perez, 2200 Douglas Ave., #19, Yankton; Left-turning vehicle-manner of making turn; $132.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Michael Anthony Reyes IV, Utica; No driver’s license; $132.50; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; $396.50; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Tamara Ann Keller; 30699 US Hwy 81, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Jimmie Cunningham, 2703 Abbott Circle, Yankton; Possess/import/ship/transport AIS; $182.50.
Nadine Grace Zephier, 112 Juniper St., Yankton; Smoking/consuming marijuana by operator of vehicle; $282.50.
Tyler Ivan VanBuren, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Habib Nemu, Sioux Falls; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Amaury Aguilar-Saez, Sioux Falls; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michelle L. Hilliard, Vermillion; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Jail sentence of 2 days with 5 days credit.
Matthew Steven Stahl, Sioux Falls; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended; Forgery; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 98 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Courtland Maurice Grant, 504 W 17th St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Arrest prior to request for extradition; Extradited.
Kaitlynn Ellinger, 1703 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Fishing without license-resident; $132.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Wesley C. Sievers, Wayne, Neb.; Boat – reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Kody C. Campa, Sioux City, Iowa; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Donovan Richard Seiler, 301 Bunker Lane, #12, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kellie Anne Steil, 2403 Cedar Terr., Apt. 4, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Eluding; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Accessory to a felony; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Eluding; Recharged by information; Accessory to a felony; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Michael Green, 517 Burleigh St., Yankton; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; $600; Jail sentence of 70 days with 30 days suspended and 50 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by complaint/petition; Intentional damage to property - $1000-$2500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property - $1000-$2500; Recharged by information.
Rachel Guenther, Hartington, Neb.; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Elaine Dee Hantke, Pukwana; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Pamela Ann Montoya, 3000 Douglas Ave., Apt. 112, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended.
Mondae Larae Vanderwalker, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Adam Joseph Riley, Vermillion; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Abraham Marquez-Bonilla, Freemont, Neb.; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Ethan J. Vanarsdale, 203 Violet Dr., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Willie Ricardo White, 114 East 3rd St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 10 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Brian Allen Hodo, Julian, Calif; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Zhaton Marie Paulson, Tabor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $238.50.
David James Brown, Junior, Gayville; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dist/poss w/intent dist 1 lb or more marj; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dist/poss w/intent dist 1 lb or more marj; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss more than 10 lb marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manuf/distr/poss 3 or more sched I or II related items; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manuf/distr/poss 3 or more sched I or II related items; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manuf/distr/poss 3 or more sched I or II related items; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep lace for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manuf/distr/poss 3 or more sched I or II related items; $10,299.50; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years with 3 years suspended and credit for 246 days; Drug free zones created; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Manuf/distr/poss drugs sched I or II; Recharged by indictment; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by indictment; Poss more than 10 lb marijuana; Recharged by indictment.
Ray Jamaurey Jackson, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 306, Yankton; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Kohl Michael Kubal, Lesterville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jason Andrew Jaton, Irene; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jessica Lynn Nelams, 412 E 5th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
