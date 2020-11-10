PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Nov. 8-14, 2020, as Registered Apprenticeship Week in South Dakota. This week is designed to promote the importance of apprenticeship training and the essential role it plays in educational development and workforce diversification.
“South Dakotans can use apprenticeships to gain valuable on-the-job training while continuing to earn an income and provide for their families,” said Governor Noem. “Apprenticeships can fill skilled jobs, helping employers innovate and grow, which benefits our entire state.”
The apprenticeship training model combines work-based learning with related classroom instruction using the highest industry standards.
“Our vision is to provide South Dakota businesses with a proactive strategy to engage individuals in their communities, improve skill sets and meet workforce needs,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.
Thousands of apprenticeship opportunities exist in a variety of industries. Industry associations, higher-education institutions, organizations and other workforce intermediaries can be Registered Apprenticeship sponsors.
“This employer-driven model is customized to meet the individual employer’s specific needs,” said Secretary Hultman. “Even more, apprentices get to earn a paycheck while they learn.”
To learn more about how to be an apprentice or business sponsor, or to find student opportunities, visit StartTodaySD.com.
