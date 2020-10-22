• Tyler Almond, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions.
• Alton Augustine, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault/domestic, violation of terms and conditions and on a probation hold for court services.
• Derek Steffen, 25, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for violation of terms and conditions.
• James Percle, 39, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for substitution of license plates.
• Curtis Taylor, 50, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday for violation of terms and conditions.
• Kristin Martin, 32, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for kidnapping/bodily injury and second-degree robbery.
• Jeffrey Green, 50, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for second-degree robbery, simple assault and kidnapping/bodily injury.
• Chauncieya Chaydee Watkins-Caldwell, 22, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for kidnapping/second degree and second-degree robbery.
