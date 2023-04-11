The Yankton School District (YSD) welcomed its new business manager aboard at Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton School Board.
Chareen Gerber, business manager for Armour School District for the last 15 years, was officially hired to be the new YSD business manager, replacing Jason Bietz. The Yankton School board voted unanimously to approve her contract.
YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle took a few moments to talk about the hiring process. The committee that interviewed candidates for the business manager position and ultimately recommended Gerber included school board member Kathy Greeneway, Director of Student Services Jerome Klimisch, Webster Elementary School Principal Melanie Ryken, YSD Project Specialist and Transportation Coordinator Lori Rust, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Robert Taylor, Director of Child Nutrition Laura Horacek and Kindle.
“We had a good visit about the candidates and we decided the person that we wanted to come to Yankton is sitting right there,” he said, pointing out Gerber to school board members.
“I’m looking forward to moving to Yankton and being part of the community,” Gerber said. “I have a son (who will be a freshman); I have two girls that are in college; and then, my husband, so we’re looking to move here and make it home.”
Gerber will start in her new position July 1.
Also Tuesday, the school board unanimously approved a master teacher contract that includes a 7% teacher pay increase for the 2023-2024 school year.
“The process went really well,” said Kindle, who took part in the negotiations between YSD and the Yankton Education Association (YEA). “We were done in one evening, and tonight we have the contract for you.”
Board members Greeneway and Sara Carda were also present representing the Yankton School Board at the negotiations.
The interaction between YEA and YSD staff went well, Carda said.
“We really wanted to let them know just how much we appreciate the teachers and that, when we have it in our budget, we will reward them with what we have,” she said. “We’re not trying to go in and try to cut in any way. I hope that teachers really see how much we do appreciate them, and compensation is just one of those ways we do that.”
Also, Kaycee Michael, a speech language pathologist for the school district, told the school board about a new project to help students with communication deficits in elementary through high school levels.
YSD is adopting the use of illustrated communication boards to aid speech and understanding at school playgrounds, in classrooms and in common areas of its schools. The boards include 20-30 images of frequently used words or concepts and the corresponding words, including “happy,” “sad” and even a special one for the principal.
The project is called “AAC-cessibility,” and deals with augmentative and alternative communication.
Michael gave board members a brief quiz to illustrate some of the challenges facing individuals with communication issues. The quiz included questions like, “What tool do people who have difficulty seeing use?” or “What tools do people who have difficulty walking use?”
Tools used for individuals with speech difficulties run the gamut from hand gestures to image cards to computers and tablets, she said.
“This population struggles with access because they do get these devices, but then a lot of times, they either end up in a cabinet or they end up not making it to school,” Michael said, noting also that parents and educators assume a child can master their device without much help. “But what we’ve been finding is that — with only short (20-minute) speech sessions, one or two times, maybe even three times a week — it will take 84 years for our students to master their systems, and we just don’t have that time.”
The “AAC-cessibility” content, which can be printed on anything from a large banner to a hand-held card, is, essentially, a communication Rosetta stone that can help bridge existing communication gaps for specific students in the school locations where communication occurs the most.
There will also be short videos shared with staff to help with the use of the images, she said.
“It takes the pressure off of students to speak, whether they have a neurological, physiological or structural issue where they can’t,” Michael said. “It also promotes independence and self-advocacy because these are the students that need it the most.”
This month’s school board meeting was held Tuesday due to the Easter Monday holiday.
