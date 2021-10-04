100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 5, 1921
• More than 100 men are at work on the bridge at this time, including a considerable number of local men. At the site of Pier 4, the water is only about four feet deep, and the clay dumped out of the caisson piles up considerably above the surface.
• Fifty automobiles, possibly more, all bedecked with banners and steamers, will leave Yankton promptly at 7:30 o’clock tomorrow morning on the first of a series of booster excursions to towns which are neighbors to Yankton.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 5, 1946
• Yankton College’s “Veterans Village” on the Bartlett Tripp estate on N. Walnut Street is now providing a pleasant center for married ex-servicemen students and their families, who are enjoying some measure of family life in a trailer on the tree-shaded knoll just north of the old Tripp house.
• It was field day for Dan Cupid at the Yankton County Courthouse Friday, as five couples took out marriage licenses for the busiest day the clerk of courts office has seen for some time. These were the first licenses issued during the week.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 5, 1971
• Chief of Police James Simms reported this morning that the radio equipment stolen from the unmarked police car the morning of Sept. 26 has been recovered. The equipment was found at the rear of the home of Police Officer Robert Peck, at 1706 Douglas Avenue, in a paper bag with the word “Sorry” printed on the bag.
• Dr. Warren Lee, head of the drama department at the University of South Dakota for 33 years, was named the 1971 Honorary Christmas Seal Chairman here yesterday at the meeting of the South Dakota Tuberculosis and Respiratory Disease Association banquet.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 5, 1996
• No decision has been made in the Eric D. Stukel felony manslaughter case. Entering into deliberation at 3:15 p.m. Friday, the eight women and four men on the jury continued discussion until 12:15 a.m. today (Saturday), when they broke until 9 a.m. today in Cedar County District Court.
• One of Yankton’s visitor attractions will be undergoing extensive renovation this winter. The interior of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lewis & Clark Visitor Center will be completely remodeled. Requested three years ago, the $300,000 project has been approved by the Corps, said Carol Ryan, park ranger.
