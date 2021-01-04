• A report was received at 9:24 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Cedar Terrace.
• A report was received at 10:23 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Summit St.
• A report was received at 11:22 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a purse at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:45 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on E. 4th St. The vehicle was later found in the reposessed log.
• A report was received at 6:14 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on E. 8th St.
• A report was received at 10:45 p.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 6:47 p.m. Sunday of a protection order violation on Mary St.
• A report was received at 5:32 a.m. Monday of vandalism to a vehicle and the theft of a snow blower on E. 12th St.
• A report was received at 6:11 a.m. Monday of the theft of a wallet on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 6:33 a.m. Monday of a residential burglary on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 11:06 a.m. Monday of the theft of tires on Broadway Ave.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
