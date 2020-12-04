When it came to coaching clay target shooting teams during a pandemic, Lindsey Kaufmann and Darrin Hauck gave it their best shot.
In the end, the rookie coaches guided their respective Scotland and Bon Homme teams to second place honors in their separate conferences during a season filled with uncertainty.
The two schools are part of the South Dakota State High School Clay Target League. The pandemic forced cancellation of the spring season, but competition resumed this fall with 120 athletes from eight teams across the state.
“Some of our kids were a little frustrated with (the lost spring season), but they came back this fall and were shooting well,” Kaufmann said. “The kids have remained committed to practices and are following precautions, like standing six feet apart (for social distancing).”
The Bon Homme team is also following safety protocols, Hauck said. “We followed the league’s guidelines for competing during the pandemic,” he said.
At Scotland, Kaufmann wasn’t just coaching the sport for the first time — she also launched a new program. At Bon Homme, Hauck and assistant Brandon Souhrada led a program that has only competed since 2017.
The league uses “virtual” competition, where teams shoot two rounds of 25 clay targets at a local range and submit their scores online. The format allows competition using local facilities and not requiring travel, but it also provided a safe alternative during the pandemic.
However, shooters ran into an erratic schedule when COVID-19 created more problems this fall.
At Scotland, a number of students and staff were infected or in quarantine for two to three weeks in October, Kaufmann said. The team remained flexible, working with whoever was available and adding nights of practice to make up for any lost time.
The Bon Homme team also remained flexible with its season, Hauck said.
“We had to adjust some practice and competition dates to keep everyone safe,” he said. “The weather actually plays a bigger role in having to adjust schedules as you can’t escape the elements.”
The athletes made mental adjustments after a long layoff, Hauck said.
“We weren’t able to compete this past spring due to the pandemic, which was hard on the team,” he said. “Not being able to compete and practice during that time meant some of these students hadn’t shot in almost a year. It took them a little time to get back into their groove and comfort zones this fall.”
TAKING THE REINS
The pandemic came on top of the coaches’ other responsibilities.
Kaufmann found herself starting a program from the ground up, but she has been around trap shooting her entire life. She grew up in Harlan, Iowa, where her father owned a shooting range near their home. When she joined the Scotland teaching staff, she continued trap shooting. At the suggestion of others, she looked into starting a clay target shooting team at Scotland.
The state clay target shooting league isn’t a sanctioned sport with the South Dakota High School Activities Association. The activity is considered a club sport, which means the teams use volunteers and seek donations.
While coaching a club sport, Kaufmann sought and received the school board’s permission to use the school name for the team. She held an organizational meeting and signed up 22 team members.
At Bon Homme, Hauck and Souhrada were also taking the reins for the first time. They followed in the footsteps of David Rous, who became the first head coach in spring 2017 and remains a mentor and coach.
“All of our coaching and team staff members are volunteers. Most are parents of current or former team members or former team members themselves,” Hauck said. “While most of the team staff has shot clays for 20 years or more recreationally, the last seven years is when we started shooting on a regular basis.”
At Bon Homme, this fall’s team consisted of nine members, but the school has registered as many as 19 athletes in past years. Five members are needed to form a team, and a coach is required for every 10 members.
SHINING STARS
Despite the unusual year, the athletes have come through with outstanding performances.
For Scotland, Colin Kruse finished second among the males in the conference.
“I got into clay shooting because my dad has shot clays, too,” he said. “We shoot at home for fun. I really enjoy anything that has to do with shooting.”
Kruse has already achieved perfection at least once, hitting all 50 shots while competing last summer for the FFA team. “I focus by shutting out all of the background noise,” he said.
Kruse doesn’t believe the shooting competition has changed much during the pandemic as the teams didn’t travel anyway. However, the virtual scoring has changed a mental aspect of the sport
“Usually, the standings are sent out every week. This fall, that wasn’t the case,” he said. “We didn’t know how our opponents were doing.”
At Bon Homme, three individual members placed in the conference standing. Freshman Bryce Hauck finished second in the conference season average among males, while Cassidy Soukup and Lacey Wittmeier, both seniors, finished a respective second and third for the conference season average among females.
In previous years, the Bon Homme team finished second in the spring 2017 season, fourth in the spring 2018 season, and first in the spring 2019 season. Several athletes also won individual honors.
In the female division, Soukup finished second during the 2020 fall season in the conference season average. She has finished in the top three during the past two years, including champion of the 2019 fall season.
“I would say the key to good trap shooting is not letting it get inside your head. You have to focus on one clay (target) at a time,” she said. “Never worry about what others are shooting until you are all done and off the shooting block. When you miss one, tell yourself it’s all right and ‘I’ll get the next one.’”
She noted that her medals and trophy serve as reminders of the hard work it took to achieve them.
“The quote I live by when it comes to shooting trap is ‘think positive,’” she said. “My dad, Mike Soukup, has always preached that to me, and it’s a nice, simple reminder to think about when it comes to shooting.”
The younger Soukup said she got into trap shooting because of her father’s encouragement. She had been hunting her entire life and already knew how to operate a shotgun.
“I went out, and loved it. I was a quick learner, and with great coaches, it made the environment I was in perfect for me,” she said. “I also enjoy trap shooting because it is relaxing and it’s a great hobby to enjoy with my family and friends.”
Cassidy Soukup said she would encourage others to go out for trap shooting. She describes the team as another family.
“It’s a great hobby to enjoy and you can shoot trap for a long time and never get tired of it,” she said. “Trying and wanting to do better each and every time is one of the most important concepts of trap. So yes, go out and make the dust fly! You will never know if you like something till you go out and try it.”
Wittmeier noted the importance of dedication to the sport.
“It was very exciting to see how hard work has paid off,” she said. “Last fall, I placed third as well. I believe the key to good shooting is practice, practice, practice. Also, patience is another key component to shooting.”
She began trap shooting at a very young age. Her father, Lee Wittmeier, taught her how to shoot, and she has spent many days and nights at the trap range with her father and older brother.
“I enjoy shooting because I love the thrill of competing,” she said. “It has been very difficult to shoot during this pandemic. Not having a spring season really was tough to recover from. Practicing shooting on your own was the only way to get better.”
In addition to this season’s honors, Bryce Hauck has recorded the highest conference average score last year.
“I started shooting when I was in the fifth grade with my dad, Darrin Hauck, my uncle and my cousins. When my uncle started the trap team, I knew I wanted to be part of it,” Bryce Hauck said. “It was fun to watch my cousins compete and see how much fun they were having. Like any other sport, it definitely takes time and a lot of practice. You are your biggest critic, so you just need to stay positive.”
Like Kruse, Bryce Hauck noted the impact of not knowing scores until after the season.
“You don’t know where you or your team stands in the conference or even what other teams you are competing against,” he said. “It’s harder to set a goal when you don’t know where you need to be.”
However, he has already set his sights on the future.
“I’m already looking forward to this spring when we can compete again as a team,” he said. “It’s a sport that you’ll never grow tired of.”
