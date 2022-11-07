PIERRE — Over the past two winters, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) engaged with thousands of South Dakotans in Name the Snowplow Contests. Heavy snow and high winds were no match for cleverly named snowplows that efficiently cleared the state’s highway system.
The SDDOT third annual Snowplow Naming Contest is open to the public and runs through midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Contest information and the official online entry form are available on the SDDOT home page at https://dot.sd.gov. In December, the SDDOT will announce one officially named snowplow within each of the 12 SDDOT geographic areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.