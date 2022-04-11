YPD Complaint Handed To DCI

The state is looking over a response to a Yankton Police Department (YPD) domestic arrest following the filing of a complaint.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office has forwarded a complaint that was filed after a domestic arrest in Yankton to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
According to City Attorney Ross Den Herder, officers were summoned to the 2200 block of Green St. on Thursday, April 7, for a reported domestic incident.
“After an investigation, officers determined that, based upon witness statements, each suspect assaulted or attempted to assault each other,” he told the Press & Dakotan Monday. “Officers made an arrest of one suspect without incident. When officers proceeded to arrest the second subject, that subject resisted the arrest and appropriate force was used to effect the arrest.”
He said that, once booked into the jail, the second subject asked to file a complaint against the officers.
“The YPD’s supervisor on duty requested the Sheriff’s Office investigate due to his involvement in this incident,” he said. “The Sheriff’s Office believed they had a potential conflict of interest, so they turned the matter over the South Dakota DCI.”
Den Herder said that the city doesn’t have reason to believe officers acted inappropriately but will await DCI’s findings and take any further disciplinary action as needed.
“Internal review of the videos and related evidence suggests the officers’ conduct was lawful and appropriate,” he said. “However, the City will let the DCI complete its investigation and reach its own conclusions. If the investigation reveals officer conduct that violates City policy, appropriate internal disciplinary action will be taken. If it reveals criminal activity, the matter will also be turned over to the States Attorney. The City would also take appropriate internal corrective actions to try to prevent any such violation of law or policy from happening again.”
He said he doesn’t anticipate the investigation will take long.
“Most of those that are arrested are cooperative and do not resist the process, but at times, we have suspects that will not comply and will physically resist the arrest process,” Den Herder said. “Officers are trained on how to deal with these individuals to effectively make the arrest in a manner that attempts to minimize force and resulting injury to the suspect or the officer. However, this does not limit an arrestee’s ability to file a complaint regardless of its merit.”
He said that all complaints — whether filed by arrestees or other citizens — are thoroughly investigated by the city.
“We do not take any allegations lightly,” he said.
Den Herder said it’s not unheard of for an outside agency to investigate more serious allegations.
“With regards to this incident, a supervisor felt that since he was involved in effecting the arrest he should have an outside agency look into this allegation,” he said.
