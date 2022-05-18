Kasi Haberman has become well known for her work with tourism in the Yankton area.
Now she’ll have the opportunity to apply these talents to the whole region.
Announced earlier this month, Haberman is in the process of taking over as executive director of the Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association for outgoing executive director Gary Keller, who will retire effective June 30.
Haberman told the Press & Dakotan she’s very familiar with the association.
“I’ve been serving on the board since last year,” she said. “Gary announced he was planning to retire, and I was excited to throw my hat into the ring. Things just worked out.”
Haberman isn’t a stranger to tourism advocacy. Working for the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce — now Yankton Thrive — she acted as the head of the Yankton Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and was also the marketing & communications manager for the NFAA (National Field Archery Association) Easton Yankton Archery Complex during last year’s major archery tournaments. She was also the recipient of the Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality and Customer Service award for the Southeast Region in 2019.
Haberman said she’ll now be advocating for the tourism industry of a much wider area than ever before.
“It’s a membership organization, so it represents 14 counties in the southeast corner of the state, including Sioux Falls and part of North Sioux City, going over to the Tabor area and up to Mitchell,” she said. “I would represent the members in all of those counties advocating for the tourism businesses, promoting them and then also working with the South Dakota Department of Tourism on different projects that they have.”
Haberman said being part of the CVB helped prepare her to take on this new challenge.
“That really prepared me by working with different partners jointly to promote one kind of destination,” she said.
The position also gave her insight on working with governing bodies and helped her make connections with others in the tourism industry across the state and region.
She added that there is a lot to get excited about in tourism promotion as she takes on the new role.
“There are some really exciting things coming down from the Department of Tourism,” she said. “They are working on a new strategic plan, and I think there’s going to be some new ways that the Association will be able to partner with them. … There’s also the dollars that were allocated by the Legislature to the Department of Tourism, (and) we’re waiting to hear what the goal and timeline is for those dollars.”
Haberman also said she’d take time to get some direction from association members.
“There’s a lot of opportunity to look at the Association and work with the members to find out where they want to go from here, what they want to see out of the organization, and then there’s some opportunities to work on some branding, a new website and all of those sorts of things,” she said.
She added that she’s anxious to have another opportunity in the tourism industry.
“During my time at the Yankton CVB, I really developed a passion for tourism, especially South Dakota tourism,” she said. “I really couldn’t be more excited to get back into it and maybe even have a bigger impact than I did at the Yankton CVB.”
Haberman began working at the association May 16 and officially takes over as executive director July 1.
