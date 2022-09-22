The Missouri Valley Master Gardeners will present the annual Fall Fling on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at JoDean’s Restaurant, 2809 Broadway, Yankton, South Dakota.
Featured speaker will be Dr. John Ball, South Dakota State University professor and South Dakota Forest Health Specialist for the S.D. Department of Agriculture. The title of his presentation will be “Fails and Successes with Trees.”
Missouri Valley Master Gardener members suggested the program topic and are looking forward to hearing the current information for trees. Selecting trees tolerant to this area is the first step in purchasing trees for planting. Rainfall and temperature are important considerations. The reason for planting trees and location of the planted trees factor in the decision. Correct methods for planting trees will also be covered.
The public is invited to this free educational presentation. Donations to offset costs are welcome. Door prizes will be awarded. For more information see the Missouri Valley Master Gardener Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.