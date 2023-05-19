Join the staff at the Yankton Community Library on the first Friday of each month to learn more about the groups that help support our library.
On Friday, June 2, the Yankton Community Library Foundation will be hosting refreshments between 9 a.m.-noon. Learn about the mission of the Foundation and how you and your loved ones can support the library through memorials, bequests, and gifts. Free-will donations will be accepted.
