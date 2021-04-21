As you start to do yard work, be aware that any type of yard waste is not acceptable in the red recycle cart. Yard waste can contaminate the clean recyclables in the cart. All yard waste can be taken to the Transfer Station during regular business hours, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. It can also be taken to the after-hours drop off site east of the Transfer Station when the main site is closed.
It is also a good time to refresh the recycling do’s and don’ts. All of the following items are acceptable and need to be cleaned and rinsed:
• Bottles — such as laundry detergents, pop and water, cleaners. With the plastics, do not pay attention to the numbers or symbols on the bottom of the item. Go by bottles, jugs and tubs.
• Jugs — milk jugs
• Tubs — cottage cheese, sour cream, chip dip, yogurt tubs
• Tin & aluminum cans — food cans, pop & beer cans
• Glass — jars and bottles only
• Boxes — milk boxes
Also acceptable are:
• Paper — newspaper, office paper, junk mail, magazines and phone books.
• Cardboard & cartons — paper egg cartons, boxes, dry food boxes.
• Shredded paper needs to be in a clear plastic bag tied shut. This is the only bag accepted.
The following items are not accepted in your recycle cart, only put in the black garbage cart:
• Bedding plant containers
• NO diapers, infant or adult or feminine hygiene products! Nothing with bodily fluids on them!
• Styrofoam and take out containers, to go cups, deli and plastic container.
• Dishes — baking or other glass
• Wrapping paper & gift cards
• Tin foil and foil items
• Plastic shopping bags or any other type of plastic wrapping
• Triggers from spray bottles
• Any type of wood or lumber, yard or garden waste – these items can be taken to the Transfer Station during regular business hours free of charge.
• Tires & tubes, and metals that are not cans
• Toys and clothes — can be donated
• Paint, chemicals, light bulbs
• Aerosol cans
• Batteries
• Needles & skin piercing devices — Sharps containers can be gotten at no charge at the Transfer Station office and returned there when full for proper disposal.
• All of these items can contaminate an entire load of recycling and cause it to all be put in garbage.
For a printable flyer to tape to the inside of your recycle cart, go to https://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/solid-waste/single-stream-recycling.
Or you can call 605-668-5213 for more information.
Remember, “When in doubt, keep it out.”
SD Highway 50 Reconstruction East of Vermillion to Resume
VERMILLION — During the week of April 26, 2021, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will resume work on S.D. Highway 50 from Interstate 29 to Vermillion.
The $11 million project, which reconstructed the westbound lanes of Highway 50 and provided some work on the eastbound lanes, is nearly complete.
The scheduled work includes concrete sealing and pavement markings.
Traffic will be maintained in one lane for westbound traffic while work is completed in the alternate lane during construction. Slower traffic and short delays can be expected as well as reduced speed zones.
The prime contractor is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen.
The overall completion date for this project is June 5, 2021.
City of Vermillion Receives Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting
VERMILLION — Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to City of Vermillion for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019.
The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago, IL and Washington, D.C.
SD Department of Tourism to Host Spring Hospitality Training
PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism will host its annual Spring Hospitality Training, May 3-6, 2021. The trainings will be held in six communities across South Dakota.
The Spring Hospitality Training is designed to provide tools, guest service tactics, and encouragement for South Dakotans involved in the tourism industry. Anyone involved in a business relevant to the tourism industry is encouraged to attend the free trainings. The department hopes all business owners and managers will encourage their front-line employees to attend these sessions, which are offered at no cost.
The Department of Tourism has partnered with customer service expert Larry Stuart to train attendees. Stuart’s “The Spirit of Hospitality” presentation will feature a unique leadership recipe showing how, with the right ingredients, you and your team can love your customers, serve them unconditionally, and win their hearts. This training is designed to provide tools, encouragement and guest service deliverables for anyone involved in the tourism industry.
The 2021 Spring Hospitality Training Tour includes:
• Custer — Monday, May 3, 8:30-10:30 a.m. (MST): Crazy Horse Memorial
• Deadwood — Monday, May 3, 2-4 p.m. (MST): The Lodge at Deadwood Gaming Resort
• Rapid City — Tuesday, May 4, 8:30-10:30 a.m. (MST): Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (LaCroix Hall)
• Chamberlain — Tuesday, May 4, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (CST): AmericInn
• Watertown — Wednesday, May 5, noon-2 p.m. (CST): Goss Opera House
• Sioux Falls — Thursday, May 6, 10 a.m.-noon (CST): Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel
To register for an upcoming training, visit SDVisit.com. Registration is not required, but highly encouraged.
For more information or for any questions regarding the Spring Hospitality Training Program, contact Bailey Carlsen, industry training, special events and legislative relations manager, at Bailey.Carlsen@TravelSouthDakota.com.
