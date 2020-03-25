VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is closely monitoring developments pertaining to COVID-19. They strongly encourage community members, especially those in high-risk populations, to stay away from public spaces. If you are feeling ill, avoid contact with other people. Social distancing is one key way to slow the spread of the illness.
In an effort to limit virus spread and infections, the library has made the decision to close to public access until it is deemed safe to open again. Patrons will not be able to enter the building, but you can still reach staff via phone or email Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Remember that the library also has many digital services available to you for free through its website.
Library patrons can still submit requests for materials through its temporary pick-up service. The preferred method is to place a reserve through the library’s online catalog, which can be found by visiting the library’s website, www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org, and selecting “Catalog & Your Account.” You will need your barcode number to log in. Your password is your last name in lowercase. You can also email vplcircdesk@vermillionpubliclibrary.org, or call 605-677-7060.
After you place your request, a staff member will contact you when your items are ready for pick-up. Note that requests placed over the phone are limited to five items at one time. When you arrive at the library, come to the southern parking lot entrance where the sliding doors are. Items will already be checked out, labeled and ready to go. To return items, place them in the outside book drop or on the table in the south vestibule labeled for returns.
For more details on pickup service, visit www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.