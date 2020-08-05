BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension will host an online book club about retirement starting Sept. 1, 2020. Through the club, participants will receive a free copy of the book “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement,” written by Hyrum W. Smith, and will meet biweekly at 11 a.m. CST/10 a.m. MST through online Zoom sessions to discuss the book and its applications to their personal lives.
Book club sessions will be hosted by Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, and Jane Strommen, North Dakota State University Extension Gerontology Specialist. At each of the six sessions, Brown and Strommen will facilitate group discussion and ask questions to encourage attendees to think about retirement from different perspectives. Participants can expect to explore their personal attitudes and beliefs about retirement, increase their knowledge about how purpose enhances health and wellness, identify strategies to integrate purpose into retirement planning and explore their goals and priorities for retirement.
Session Schedule:
Time: 11 a.m. CST/10 a.m. MST — Sept. 1, Sept. 15, Sept. 29, Oct. 13, Oct. 27, Nov. 10
To register, go to https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/purposeful-retirement-online-book-club. There is no cost to participate, but space is limited. Registration closes Aug. 7.
For more information, contact Leacey Brown at leacey.brown@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722.
