One Arrested After Stabbing Incident In Yankton

Yankton police are investigating a stabbing incident Monday night that sent one person to the hospital and resulted in an arrest.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), officers were called to the 300 block of Douglas Avenue at 9:07 p.m. Monday in response to a reported stabbing.
“Upon the officer's arrival, they provided first aid to the male victim, who was later transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital,” the press release said.
An investigation led to the arrest of Chad B. Elkins, 37, for aggravated assault. He was transported to the Yankton County Jail, where he remains in custody.
The YPD reported that the victim is expected to recover from the wounds.
No other details were available at this writing.
