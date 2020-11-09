Accidents
• A report was received at 5:40 a.m. Saturday of an accident on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 2:20 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:18 a.m. Friday of a rollover accident on 448th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:24 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of 306th St. and Peninah St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:05 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of Highway 81 and Raspberry Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:21 p.m. Friday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:10 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of Alumax Rd. and East Side Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:33 p.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 50.
