VERMILLION — Someone using a local Vermillion telephone number is calling residents impersonating the City of Vermillion’s Utility Office regarding unpaid electric bills. This is NOT the process used by the City of Vermillion’s Utility Office to collect overdue payment.
If you receive a call like this, DO NOT send payment. Hang up and call the Utility Office to verify your account standing at 605-677-7056 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.).
