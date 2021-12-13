WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc., has announced that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available to 16- and 17-year-olds at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients ages 16 and older at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose. Patients ages 16 and 17 receiving a booster dose may NOT mix-and-match vaccines. At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine authorized for minors.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment only. Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for individuals 12 years of age and older requires two doses (known as the primary series). The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose. However, a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is ONLY available for individuals ages 16 and older, and should be administered at least 6 months after the second dose.
It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.
