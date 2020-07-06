Storm Hits Area Crops

A rapidly-moving storm rolled through the Yankton region late Monday afternoon, bringing needed rain but also some crop damage.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning Monday for southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. The warning came with the sudden change in weather after several days of temperatures in the 90s and humidity normally found in the tropics.
Monday’s storm hit Yankton around 5 p.m., bringing wind gusts of 69 miles per hour (mph) and rainfall of 1.39 inches at Chan Gurney Airport.
In the aftermath of Monday’s storm, Yankton residents reported wind damage, downed tree limbs and power outages in town. The Press & Dakotan sought further information from a NorthWestern Energy spokesman but had not received a reply by press time.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, a severe thunderstorm was located over Volin, moving east at 15 mph. The storm brought with it tennis-ball size hail (about 2.5 inches in diameter) and 70 mph wind gusts. The storm then moved through the Wakonda and Meckling areas, also impacting Gayville.
Signs of crop damage, particularly corn, were visible along Walshtown Road east of Yankton and also in the Mission Hill area. The amount and type of damage varied, and heavy rain fell in some fields.
Southeastern Electric Cooperative, based in Marion, had received reports of 27 members without power. Of those customers, 15 were located in Lincoln County; five in Clay County, two each in Turner, Union and Yankton counties; and one in Hutchinson County.
Charles Mix County Emergency Manager Mike Kotab and Douglas County Emergency Manager Pat Harrington said they had not received any reports of storm damage.
In northern Knox County, Nebraska, a severe thunderstorm was located near Niobrara around 5:15 p.m., moving east at 20 mph. Other thunderstorms existed near Lindy and Crofton. The storm brought with it ping-pong-ball size hail (1.5 inches in diameter) and 60 mph wind gusts.
Other affected areas were Verdigre, Santee and the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area.
In southern Knox County, a severe thunderstorm was located near Creighton around 5:15 p.m., moving east at 10 mph. The system brought quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
Other affected areas included Plainview, Winnetoon and Bazile Mills.
In neighboring Cedar County, a severe thunderstorm was located six miles northwest of Wynot, moving southeast at 15 mph. The storm brought with it 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail (about one inch).
Besides Wynot, other affected areas included St. Helena, Obert, Gavins Point Dam and campgrounds, and Brooky Bottom.
In addition, Hartington had reported 0.38 of precipitation with more precipitation still falling, along with wind gusts up to 48 mph, according to Cedar County Emergency Manager Kevin Garvin.
He had not received any hail reports as of late afternoon. He received one report of a tree branch down in Hartington blocking a roadway.
The Yankton region could see more activity this week as the NWS outlook calls for a return to hot weather with the chance of storms.
The NWS outlook calls for temperatures in the mid-90s today (Tuesday) and Wednesday before cooling slightly to the high 80s Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms are also possible this week.
