Yankton County recorded 22 new COVID-19 infections for the fourth time in the last five reporting days, according to Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The county has now reached double digits in new cases for eight straight reporting days and for 18 of the last 20 reporting days, dating back to Oct. 19.
The South Dakota Department of Corrections reported one active case at the Yankton Community Work Center (an inmate), while the Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicated no active cases at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
However, Yankton County also reported 26 new recoveries Tuesday, lowering the number of active cases to 181.
Overall, the DOH reported 904 new infections and five new deaths Tuesday. The deaths raised the state COVID toll to 2,294. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Active cases stood at 6,543 Tuesday, down one from Monday; nevertheless, it marked the first time since Oct. 28 that the number did not climb.
Active hospitalizations dropped by seven to 236. There were 59 new hospitalizations reported.
Charles Mix County recorded 20 new COVID cases, the largest one-day increase since Sept. 29, while Hutchinson County added 10 new cases.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +9; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, +3; Turner County, +8; and Union County, +5.
New hospitalizations were reported in Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+2), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties.
The University of South Dakota online portal Tuesday recorded five active cases (all students), down one from Monday. Seven people are in quarantine/isolation (-1), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Also Tuesday, the DOH portal showed 70% of South Dakotans ages 12 and older have now received at least one COVID vaccination, with 58.79% having completed the vaccination series. In addition, 13.09% have received a booster shot. The numbers for children under age 12 who have received a vaccination were not posted.
