The following marriage licenses were issued during April 2020:
John Sloup, 32, and Melissa Thoene, 39, both of Yankton, married April 3, 2020.
Alexander Arobba, 46, and Weewashte Conroy, 36, both of Wagner, married April 4, 2020.
Rachel Kafka, 32, and Aleka Heilmann, 27, both of Yankton, married April 4, 2020.
Mark Lange, 22, and Hannah Frederick, 21, both of Yankton, married April 4, 2020.
Ty Soulek, 26, and Mindy Doering, 25, both of Freeman, married April 4, 2020.
Christopher Ferdig, 45, of Yankton, and Kelly Wright, 41, of Wausa, Neb., married April 11, 2020.
Joseph Hartley, 24, and Ash Lee Jensen, 19, both of Yankton, married April 17, 2020.
Robert Burgess, 37, and Amy Brott, 28, both of Yankton, married April 18, 2020.
Tanner Duba, 29, and Linsy Tice, 27, both of Yankton, married April 18, 2020.
Jacob Hubbs, 23, and Carly Turner, 21, both of Yankton, married April 18, 2020.
Patrick Kane, 32, and Katelyn Taylor, 29, both of Yankton, married April 18, 2020.
Freddie Brooks, 31, and Andrea Willms, 29, both of Yankton, married April 20, 2020.
Derek Kammrad, 39, and Annette Cockrell, 55, both of Plymouth, Iowa, married April 20, 2020.
Joey Paulson, 43, and Zhaton Hursell, 49, both of Yankton, married April 20, 2020.
