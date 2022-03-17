100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 18, 1922
• With the state championship, symbolized by a large silver basketball mounted on a pedestal, safely in their possession, Yankton High School’s basketball warriors, tired and worn but triumphant, reached home this noon to find the whole city out to meet and congratulate them. The Bucks defeated Rapid City with a final score of 33 to 21.
• Yankton County friends and neighbors of Governor W.H. McMaster crowded the capacity of the Hess theatre last night to welcome him and to hear him in his home town. With crowds standing in the back of the house, downstairs and up, there were a thousand to twelve hundred people there, according to general estimates.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 18, 1947
• Yankton College’s memorial fieldhouse will leave the “dream” stage this week and will enter the realm of reality next week, when construction work is slated to begin definitely, according to college authorities. Official ground-breaking ceremonies are being planned at the time that construction work gets underway.
• A remedy for Yankton’s long unsolved downtown parking problem is being sought by local commissioners who are entertaining the idea of installing parking meters on certain key streets in the business section.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 18, 1972
• Nobody’s getting shaggy at the Nebraska state penitentiary but haircut regulations have loosened up slightly, according to Penal Complex Warden Charles Wolff. Wolff said the regulations have been amended to allow slightly longer hair, modified afros and sideburns “not below the ear.” Still mandatory is a clean-shaven face. No beards or mustaches are permitted.
• The last pig prodded from his pen, the last pork sausages eaten and trophies awarded, and already the 1973 edition of the South Dakota State Pork Show of Viborg is in planning for next year.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 18, 1997
• Four new members of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted during the state Class AA high school basketball tournament. New members include Yankton basketball coach Bob Winter. No coach in South Dakota’s long basketball history has posted the outstanding record that Winter has.
• Fifteen Yankton High School seniors are earning college credits from their high school classrooms under a new agreement between the school district and Mount Marty College. The new agreement expands upon YHS’s academically-demanding advanced placement program by offering students the option to gain college credits through MMC. Two spring semester classes — Calculus II and General Chemistry — already have been approved.
