LINCOLN, Neb. — The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month in May. It is a time to spread awareness about the signs and symptoms of living with a mental health challenge, educate the public to cultivate a sense of understanding and acceptance, and provide support throughout our communities across our great state of Nebraska.

“Mental health is just as important as physical, emotional, and spiritual health,” said Tony Green, the interim Director of the Division of Behavioral Health within DHHS. “We must reduce the stigma associated with the term mental health. A visit to a counselor for some emotional support should be seen just as important as an annual visit for a physical. Check in with yourself on your mental health and overall well-being. Even though May is Mental Health Awareness Month, it is important to check in with yourself often and make your mental health a priority every day, 365 days a year.”

