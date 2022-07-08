100 Years
Sunday, July 9, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 9, 1947
• Windup of the Yankton swimming pool fund campaign will be celebrated here Friday night, when a gala benefit dance, to the music of the WNAX Bohemian Band, will be held in the city auditorium. Robert R. Tincher, chairman of the citizens’ committee named ten months ago, declared today that it is assured that the campaign to raise $15,500 will go “over the top” by Friday.
• Ben Nepodal of Tyndall has been hired by the City Council to be the life guard at Lake Tyndall during the summer. The salary is $110 per month. He was a high ranking student at the water safety school sponsored by the Red Cross held at Springfield. He received his discharge from the Armed Forces located in Korea.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 9, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 9, 1997
• While many of Knox and Cedar counties’ farmers are anticipating harvest, their neighbors are left with losses after Monday’s hailstorm. The storm struck around 4 p.m., cutting a path through the two counties. Craig and Rita Wilken, who live about five miles southwest of Crofton, were among those hit hard. The Wilken farm received baseball-sized hail, stripping portions of their corn crop.
• The Boy Scout Camp was the victim of a third-degree burglary and theft sometime Monday night. Someone forcibly entered the building by breaking a latch on one of the buildings at the camp. Taken were $1,300 worth of shotguns and climbing gear.
