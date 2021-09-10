Are you a Yankton-area teen wanting to make the library a better place for teens? The Yankton Community Library will be starting a Teen Advisory Board (TAB) where members can share their ideas and take part in planning activities for teens at the library.
Individuals who are interested must be in grades 6-12 in the fall. Members of the Teen Advisory Board should expect to commit an hour each month for meetings. A typical TAB meeting will consist of planning, snacks, and a fun activity.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Yankton Community Library.
For more information and to sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycltab.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email Victoria, Youth Services Librarian, at vcaine@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.