Clay and Charles Mix counties each reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s daily state update.
Clay County (Vermillion) saw its biggest one-day increase to date, continuing its spike in cases that officially started June 4. The county has seen 50 new positive tests since then and now has 65 known cases. There were 25 new test results reported.
Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) also saw its biggest one-day jump as its number of known cases rose to 30. Nineteen new tests were processed.
Meanwhile, Yankton County remained at 58 known cases with 48 recoveries.
Overall, South Dakota reported 91 new cases Saturday and one new death, its 75th, occurring in Pennington County (Rapid City). The state now has 5,833 known cases on a total of 64,573 new tests (+1,508).
Other state statistics include:
• Hospitalizations — Six new hospitalizations; 531 ever hospitalized; 85 (-2) currently hospitalized;
• Recoveries — 4,828 recovered (+73); recovery rate: 82.7%;
• Active cases — 930 (+17).
In Nebraska, four new COVID-19 deaths were reported late Friday, giving the state 216 overall.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 198 new positive tests, giving Nebraska a total of 16,513 cases. Approximately 3,600 new tests were processed; the state has processed 134,536 tests to date. Recoveries rose to 9,610 (+381), giving the state a recovery rate of 58.1%.
