The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss a proposed medical cannabis ordinance and the city’s policies regarding cannabis use during a work session Monday.
While no action will be taken at the work session, the board will consider the first reading of the proposed ordinance during the subsequent regular meeting that evening.
Additionally, the commission will discuss several rezonings, plats and replating proposals, as well as two sidewalk café license requests and the Music at the Meridian Concert Series.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 6 p.m. at RTEC for the work session with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m. Seating is limited due to social distancing policy and the meetings will continue to be broadcast on the city’s YouTube Live channel.
