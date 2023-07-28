The City of Yankton will be spraying for mosquitos within city limits from July 31-Aug. 11, after 6 p.m., weather permitting.
The City reminds residents there are things you can do to help control mosquitoes. By following these steps, you can reduce both the amount of pesticide applied and your risk of contracting disease transmitted by mosquitoes:
• Properly dispose of unwanted containers (tires, buckets, cans, etc.)
• Change water in birdbaths and wading pools at least weekly
• Make sure rain gutters are properly maintained
• Remove any debris (plastic containers, wrappers, cups, soda cans, etc.) that may be hidden behind bushes or shrubs in your yard
• Make sure any toys left outdoors are not holding water
• Make sure flowerpots do not hold water in the base for more than two or three days
• Properly maintain swimming pools, covers, and water-proof tarps
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 605-668-5211.
