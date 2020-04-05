COVID-19 Update for April 5: South Dakota Cases Rise To 240

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 reported in South Dakota rose to 240 as of Sunday, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.
That is a rise of 28 cases from the Saturday update, an increase of 13%.
Many of the new cases were reported in Minnehaha County, which crossed the 100-case threshold at 104. That represents 43% of the state’s cases.
Yankton County’s cases remained at 14 positive tests. Also, a total of five now considered recovered, an increase of two from Saturday.
Statewide, the number of recovered cases rose to 84 on Sunday.
The number of South Dakota cases hospitalized during the pandemic rose to 22 on Sunday, an increase of three from Saturday.
Two people are still officially listed as having died from COVID-19.
The total number of negative tests run by state and commercial labs is 5,353.
Yankton County is classified as having substantial community transmission, with is defined as “five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county or a distinct group of cases in a single area (e.g., city or county).”
