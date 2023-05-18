When pranks and “destructive fun” go over the line, it’s not fun- it’s a crime. Broken glass, graffiti, theft, arson, willful damage, and on-site substance abuse are all types of problems the City of Yankton Parks Department would like citizens’ help in stopping.

These and other acts of vandalism are deliberate assaults on private and public property in Yankton. They cost hundreds or thousands of dollars to repair and they degrade our efforts to provide high quality parks and facilities.

