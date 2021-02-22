South Dakota reported just 30 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Even allowing for the light reporting usually seen on Monday’s, the Feb. 22 increase was the state’s lowest rise in new cases since July 13. Also, the state reported just 400 new tests processed, the smallest number since Aug. 25.
The state death toll remained at 1,863.
Yankton County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. The number of active cases remained at 36.
Area counties that did report new cases included Charles Mix (+1) and Turner (+2) counties.
In the DOH’s weekly update of state educational institutions, South Dakota’s grade K-12 schools reported 61 new cases last week, down from 86 the preceding week. Overall, there have been 13,005 cases reported (9,577 students; 3,428 staff) with 12,730 recoveries. Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, two new cases were reported last week, down from five the previous week. Overall, 3,684 cases have been reported since last August (3,126 students; 558 staff), with 3,661 recoveries.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Monday reported just one active case (a staff member), the lowest number of active cases USD has seen since weekly reporting began in mid-August. There are five people in quarantine/isolation, down from 10 on Friday, and there were none on campus.
Also Monday, South Dakota began administering vaccinations to those 65 and older. The lowering of the age threshold was announced last week.
“Starting today, the vaccination age will drop to 65 and over as we continue delivering on the promise of an orderly and efficient vaccine distribution effort statewide,” said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon in a press release. “The progress being made by our phase I vaccinators is making a difference in people’s lives and in the fight against COVID-19 in South Dakota.”
Here are other statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 111,334 (+30: 20 confirmed, 10 probable);
• Active Cases — 1,933 (-33);
• Recoveries — 107,538 (+63);
• Hospitalizations — 6,537 ever hospitalized (+13); 91 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 400 new tests processed; 132 new individuals tested;
• 14-Day Positivity Rate: 7.0% (+0.1%);
• Vaccinations — 185,635 total vaccinations (+1,194); 123.049 individuals vaccinated (+424).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 110 new cases early Monday. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,047.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 199,045 (+110);
• Recoveries — 142,336 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 6,031 total hospitalizations (-3); 161 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 2,001 new tests processed; 440 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 344,165 (+4,154).
———
South Dakotans wishing to find out how to make an appointment to receive a vaccination can find that information at https://covid.sd.gov/vaccine/default.aspx. In the Yankton area, you can also call 1-877-At-Avera (282-8372).
In Nebraska, those wishing to register for a vaccination can sign up online at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.