WAGNER — A final decision hasn’t been made on a controversial proposal to convert South Dakota Highway 46 through Wagner — a major roadway — from four lanes to three lanes, state officials told local residents Thursday night.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) hosted the open house, which was scheduled for one hour but was still going after nearly two hours. The DOT opened with a presentation on the proposed project, which incorporates a number of features into Highway 46 including changing it two outside lanes with a middle turning lane for either direction.
Construction is set for 2023 and 2024 with a cost of $10.5 million. The highway, which forms a major east-west travel artery through Wagner, would remain at least partially open for traffic during that time.
The project has drawn both support and opposition, along with a number of questions about the impact of the proposed change. Petitions opposing the switch from a four-lane have been signed by more than 1,500 people.
One audience member asked if the final decision had already been made.
“This is not a done deal,” said Mike Behm, director of the SDDOT division of planning and engineering.
“It’s not a done deal from the commission’s standpoint,” said Bruce Cull, a South Dakota Transportation Commission member from Yankton.
Cull addressed the audience of several dozen people, also noting the presence of fellow Transportation Commission member Mike Vehle of Mitchell.
“How do we bring this to a vote and have a say?” one woman asked from the audience.
While the DOT draws up a design and proposed projects, the final authority rests with the Transportation Commission, Cull explained. Area residents don’t vote on a state highway project, but they can provide valuable input that state officials take into account, he added.
While he currently lives in Yankton, Cull noted he grew up in Springfield and realizes the importance and strong feelings that local residents hold toward their roads and bridges.
As Transportation Commission members, Cull and Vehle attended Thursday’s public meeting to learn the local sentiment about a major project in their part of the state. The two commissioners realized the strong feelings on both sides of the Highway 46 project and its importance to the region.
“We’re aware of it, and that’s why we’re here tonight,” Cull said.
While working to do what’s best for their region, the Transportation Commission members also are required to look at the large picture, Cull said. Those factors include the option with the best features and best use of taxpayer money, along with the overall benefits as part of the state system, he said.
Wagner businessman Jeff Doom, who had expressed his concerns about a three-lane highway, commended the two commissioners for their willingness to receive feedback.
“These guys are our friends and neighbors,” Doom told the audience. “We’re not here to beat you (commissioners) up, but we love our four-lane.”
Behm and Mitchell Area Engineer Jay Peppel with the SDDOT opened the program with an overview of the proposed Highway 46 change, the traffics statistics and the benefits of changing from four lanes to three lanes.
Behm reviewed a number of public comments and the DOT response to those concerns. “We’re looking at the next 30-40 years with these adjustments for Wagner and those who drive through Wagner,” he said.
Thursday’s audience members raised question about the project’s impact on businesses, schools, pedestrians and overall safety. The audience also questioned the traffic counts, when they were taken and the crash figures and circumstances.
While the project has drawn opposition, Behm noted he has also received supportive feedback from area businesses and residents. However, he declined to identify those individuals in order to protect their privacy and from any possible repercussions.
Audience members also spoke about their discussions with other communities from around the state that have undergone the change from four lanes to three lanes. Some audience members said they heard negative reaction from those communities, while others said they saw and heard positive experiences from those who had undergone the change.
The DOT program would enhance safety and better handle a projected growth in traffic, according to its study. The Average Daily Traffic (ADT) count stood at 4,510 in 2019. By 2044, the number is expected to climb to 6,990, with truck traffic comprising 5.6% of the volume.
The two-year plan calls for work from Main Street to the east end of the project in the first year and from the west end of the project to Main Street the following year. The highway will be open to traffic under phased construction.
The purpose of this project is to address the aging surface condition of the roadway, correct drainage issues, provide updated pedestrian infrastructure and improve safety through the city of Wagner.
The scope of work to be done for this project includes new concrete surfacing, curb and gutter, storm sewer, sidewalk, lighting and signals.
Grading and PCC surfacing was done in 1991, the signal at Main Street was installed in 1994 and pavement restoration was conducted in 2011.
The Highway 46 crash history was 12 reported crashes from 2015-19, which included six intersection collisions, three rear-end collisions and three side-swipe collisions for a reported crash rate of 1.16 per million vehicle miles of travel.
The proposed typical section consists of a three-lane section, 39 feet wide, with two 14-foot outside lanes, one 11-foot two-way left turn lane, curb and gutter and concrete surfacing.
According to the study, the roadway advantages are:
• Traffic analysis, greatest benefit/cost ratio;
• Capable of safety and efficiently handling up to 20,000-plus vehicles a day;
• Provides safe storage for left turning vehicles;
• Reduces the number of conflict points for left turning vehicles and vehicles entering the roadway;
• Reduces the speed differential between vehicles;
• Boulevard provides snow storage;
• Reduces crossing width for pedestrians;
• The plan includes a planned sidewalk, replacing the existing lighting with LED lights, replace the traffic signal at SD46/Main Street,
Some utilities may need to be relocated. The affected utilities include Fort Randall Telephone, Charles Mix Electric, Northwestern Energy, Randall Community Water and City of Wagner.
This could also affect private utilities such as waterlines, drain fields, septic tanks, underground storage tanks and underground power lines.
This project is being developed in accordance with applicable state and federal regulations dealing with the environment, historic and archaeological sites and fish and wildlife, as well as no permanent impact on the Wagner City Park and its water supply.
In the end, Behm thanked the audience for its input. “We want to work with the community as we work with reconstruction (of Highway 46) in the community,” he said.
