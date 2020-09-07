Even though The Center has been closed to the public since the pandemic began, staff has been busily preparing for this week’s 50th anniversary celebration.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the event will take the form of a drive-through in The Center’s parking lot at 900 Whiting Drive in Yankton from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“With us being closed, and with seniors being the highest at risk, we had to improvise and scale back the actual celebration,” Christy Hauer, The Center’s director, told the Press & Dakotan. “We are offering a free meal to all of our members, and we are having them sign up during two different time frames. So we can actually spend a little time with them by playing some trivia games and giving out prizes, and then we’re going to have live music in the parking lot as they drive through.”
Given the many restrictions placed on social gatherings by the pandemic, organizers thought the event would be more festive with music. They reached out to local musician Mike Hilson, who will play for the event.
“We are going to have trivia games based upon history and things that went on in 1970,” Hauer said. “That was the year that we opened our doors.”
The anniversary of the actual incorporation would have been May 14, when the nation was still reeling from the initial blow struck by the coronavirus, so the party was postponed until organizers could find a safe, fun way to celebrate.
“It’s going to be a lot like our monthly rib dinners,” Hauer said, “except, we’re incorporating games and prizes, live music and people will be in their vehicles.”
In keeping with the outdoor theme, the meal for this event will be picnic fare, including: meat salad sandwiches, macaroni salad, baked beans and a dessert.
Members will drive up to receive their meal. At this time, organizers are expecting 300-325 people to drive through to the event.
“We’ll hand them a meal and ask them some trivia questions,” Hauer said. “Then, as best as we can, we will play some games with them we’ll give out prizes.”
Prizes range from gift cards, to candy and cookies to 12-packs of pop, she said.
Since moving into the current building, The Center has been dedicated to senior nutrition as well as socialization and services.
“This new building was completed in March of 1979,” Hauer said. “The first meal at The Center was served on Aug. 17, 1981, and, in January of 1984, Meals on Wheels was incorporated into the program.”
Meals on Wheels is a volunteer program operated out of The Center that delivers meals to homebound individuals over the age of 60. However, with the pandemic, anyone over 60 is in the high-risk category, so restrictions have been relaxed.
“With the COVID pandemic, we’ve been closed for 24 weeks and we’ve served over 20,000 meals,” Hauer said. “The lion’s share of those being delivered to the homes of seniors.”
Since the pandemic started, reserved meals can also be picked up from the parking lot. For those who wish to venture out, a recent partnership with JoDean’s and Hy-Vee provides set seniors’ meals from those locations, but at Center prices.
The Center’s Medicare Part D program has also been a very successful offering.
Though originally conceived of as a place exclusively for seniors, the organization changed its name about 10 years ago to reach a much broader demographic.
“We went from being the Yankton Area Senior Citizen Center to The Center,” Hauer said. “We have focused on providing a club for adults of all ages and branching out, rebranding and trying to bring all adults into the fold in some fashion, whether they’re serving as volunteers, whether they’re donors, whether they’re just wanting to be a member to keep informed of what we’ve got going on here.”
Of the approximately 700 members, about 35% are under age 60.
“We’ve just got so many great things going on, and we need the involvement of the community.” Hauer said. “Everybody can get involved in what we’ve got going on here.”
———
Anniversary celebration meals must be pre-ordered by calling The Center. They are free to members. There is a charge for non-members.
For more information about The Center, Meals on Wheels or to reserve a meal for Wednesday call: 605-665-1055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.