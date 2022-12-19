PIERRE —The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) reminds the public and commercial snow removal operators that it is illegal to place or dump excess snow on highway right-of-way, which includes driving surfaces, shoulders, and ditches.

“The recent snowstorm across South Dakota this past week has deposited a large amount of snow in some areas,” said Craig Smith, Director of Operations. “The space within the right-of-way needs to be reserved for future snow that may fall on the road. If the Department’s plow operators do not have a place to put that snow, it severely hampers their ability to clear roadways.”

