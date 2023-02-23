PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants landowners to know that services are available to reduce damage to stored feeds due to deer herds moving into farmyards seeking protection and food resources.
“Currently, the department is working on approximately 200 requests for assistance with wildlife damage, statewide,” said Chad Switzer, deputy wildlife director. “Landowners are a critical partner in successful wildlife management, and our local wildlife damage specialists work with them to determine the best approach to address these problems.”
GFP can provide protective panels, fencing, or secure covers to keep deer from accessing stored feed supplies and implement other techniques if necessary.
“We know this is a challenging time for many South Dakota producers. Our department strives to provide excellent customer service, and winters such as this provide an opportunity for our staff to do just that with landowners,” said Switzer.
If a landowner is experiencing wildlife damage to stored feed supplies intended for livestock, they should contact their local GFP office or local Wildlife Damage Specialist found on the GFP website (https://gfp.sd.gov/).
You can also call: Aberdeen: 605-626-2391; Chamberlain: 605-734-4530; Fort Pierre: 605-223-7700; Huron: 605-353-7145; Mobridge: 605-845-7814; Rapid City: 605-394-2391; Sioux Falls: 605-362-2700; Watertown: 605-882-5200; Webster: 605-626-3343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.