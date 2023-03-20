100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 21, 1923
• Two carloads of seeds started from Yankton today for Alaska. The shipment is from the Gurney Seed & Nursery company here to the government experimental farm in Fairbanks, Alaska. It includes about $4,000 worth of grass, grain, garden and field seed to be developed and grown in the increasing agricultural development of this northern country.
• Gov. W.H. McMaster went over to Gayville this morning to attend to business matters on the way back to Pierre after attending the cement commission meeting here. He had planned for a game of golf this morning on the Yankton course, but four inches of snow baffled him.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 21, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 21, 1973
• The Northwestern Public Service Co. is increasing its power capacity in Yankton by construction of a new transmission line from the Sacred Heart Substation to the company’s power plant in Yankton. The firm is now installing taller poles on Eighth St. The line is to go on Eighth to Linn St., then south to the Missouri River, and along the river to the power plant, connecting with the new city water plant.
• Patty Fossum, an 18-year-old Lennox High School senior, was crowned South Dakota Pork Queen Tuesday at the annual South Dakota State Pork Show banquet. Runner-up and 1973 Pork Princess is Pat Rist, 17 of Centerville, also a high school senior. This year’s Pork Queen was crowned by 1972 queen Louise Christensen of Hurley who last week took South Dakota’s pork queen banner to a runner-up spot in the national queen contest.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 21, 1998
• If the House can keep their Transportation Bill formula close to the Senate’s formula, the Meridian Bridge Project could receive up to $3.25 million in federal aid, Rep. John Thune said Friday. The federal money that could be received is part of the projects segment of the Transportation Bill. Thune (R-S.D.) said if the House can secure the funding and get a good overall package, and still stay close to the Senate’s formula, South Dakota should be in good shape.
• The Yankton High School Bucks rebounded from their opening loss in the South Dakota Boys AA Basketball Tournament, but still lost a heartbreaker in their second game as the home-standing Rapid City Central Cobblers eked out a 61-57 decision in the consolation semi-final Friday afternoon. The courageous Bucks led for most of the close game, but the Cobblers were almost perfect from the free throw line. That proved to be the difference.
