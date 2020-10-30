100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 31, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 31, 1945
• Recognized as the nation’s greatest authority on the edible blue crab is a professor right in the landlocked center of the United States, Dr. E.P. Churchill, head of the zoology department at the State university. One of four University staff members who began their 26th year of service this fall, Dr. Churchill became a member of the faculty in 1920 as professor of zoology.
• A new course in progressive education was initiated today in Yankton high school under the title of Distributive Education, in which students will gain practical experience by actually working in downtown stores, according to Don Snowden, principal.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 31, 1970
• At the peak of the political campaigns when most newspapers are endorsing political candidates, the Press and Dakotan endorses the candidacy of the Yankton High School Bucks for their honor and recognition of being officially elected as the “Number One” high school football team in this area.
• The Yankton Bucks had something on their minds last night, and they wasted no time in getting to the job. The Bucks rolled over the Madison Bulldogs 26-6 on a slippery field to complete most highly successful season since 1954.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 31, 1995
• A new show opens at the Bede Art Gallery Wednesday. Robert and Altadena Penn, Vermillion, will show paintings, print-making and ceramics for the month of November. An artists’ reception will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.
• Hurley used a big second half to pull away from Gayville-Volin and post a 61-40 victory in first round action of the District 8B tournament Monday night. Still, the 21-point Bulldog win was the closest of the three opening round contests at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. Earlier, Irene dismantled Marion 70-38 and Centerville crushed Viborg 67-26.
