GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Individuals may now submit nominations for Prairie Business magazine’s 2022 40 Under 40 list.
All nominations must be submitted through the magazine’s online submission form. Prairie Business will accept nominations through Monday, Oct. 17.
The 40 Under 40 list profiles individuals from a wide range of industries who have made significant impacts in their chosen professions and communities. They are entrepreneurs, industry experts, executives and nonprofit leaders; they are business owners, patent holders, government officers and community trendsetters.
Prairie Business covers both the Dakotas and western Minnesota and, as such, it will accept nominations for individuals who live and work within the same region.
“It is tough to believe it is that time of year again when we will accept and review nominations for 40 Under 40, but it is something we always look forward to,” said Prairie Business Editor Andrew Weeks. “The reason is simple: There is plenty of talent in the region, plenty of dedicated business professionals who make an impact, and we are excited to learn about this year’s nominees.”
Note that an individual can win this award only once; previous honorees are not eligible for this year’s award. Also, only fully completed nomination forms will be considered. The more information provided about an individual, the better, as this helps magazine staff better evaluate and determine the recipients.
Access the nomination form and enter information in the requested fields before the deadline, Monday, Oct. 17.
After the nomination period closes, Prairie Business will select 40 individuals from the pool who will be featured in the December issue of the magazine, including its digital edition at prairiebusinessmagazine.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.