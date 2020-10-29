100 Years Ago
Saturday, October 30, 1920
• Work has been started on the new county bridge across the Marne creek on Broadway. The street has been closed around the bridge, and work started on taking out the old steel bridge and the construction of a new concrete slab bridge in its place.
• Miss Maud English is here from Pipestone to have charge of the operating rooms in the local telephone office.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 30, 1945
• The Yankton high school newspaper, Woksape, was awarded a Class 2, All-State, Superior rating Saturday at the 21st annual South Dakota High School Press Association meeting at Brookings.
• In making out her first six weeks’ report as city school nurse, Miss Margaret Ward lists only nine cases of communicable disease for the period of September 4 to October 15 – nine cases of mumps.
50 Years Ago
Friday, October 30, 1970
• The Yankton College Greyhounds will be looking for their seventh consecutive victory Saturday night when the Midland Warriors invade Crane-Youngworth Field with the Tri-State conference tussle kick-off slated for 7:30.
• There were 102 men present Tuesday evening at a meeting of Calvary Baptist Men’s Brotherhood, to hear a presentation by Dr. Donald Frost of Sioux Falls. The theme of the evening was the Christian view of drug abuse.
• Mrs. Carl Youngworth of Yankton, state president, made her official visit to Theta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society in Sioux Falls Monday.
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 30, 1995
• Raking leaves, giving away coats and planting tulip bulbs were just some of the ways area residents made a difference in their community Saturday. In recognition of the national Make a Difference Day, volunteers completed projects in the spirit of community.
• The rampaging Yankton Bucks, stung by an early Sturgis touchdown, roared back to dominate the Scoopers 46-14 in the semifinals of the state Class 11AA football playoffs before a crowd of nearly 4,000 fans at Crane-Youngworth Field Saturday night.
