100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 20, 1923
• J.F. Wilhelm, here for the past two years as superintendent of construction for the Missouri Valley Bridge & Iron Co., of Leavenworth, Kans., Meridian Highway Bridge contractors, left this afternoon for Fort Madison, Ia., on business for the company. Their work in Yankton is practically done, although Mr. Wilhem will come back for a brief stay in two or three weeks, when he will close up the affairs of his company here. The job he is going to is one of 24 piers, or three times as many as the Meridian bridge. It is a two track railway crossing over backwater from the Keokuk dam.
• An ice shortage in mid-winter may not seem serious, especially with the mercury hovering below the freezing point, and it isn’t serious for the average householder. But it’s rather embarrassing for the dealers, who must supply some customers the year round. And Yankton is short on ice at the present time. Both companies here reported their supplies running low, enough to run only into February, at the present rate of demand.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 20, 1948
• Some 200 people enjoyed the Scotland Rotary club’s memorable “Charter Night” program in the municipal hall there Monday night, it was reported by representatives of the Yankton Rotary club, sponsors of the Scotland organization. About 30 members of the Yankton club took a chartered bus to Scotland last night for the affair.
• Work on the new theater building which he is erecting just west of Hotel Charles Gurney is to be resumed just as soon as material now en route arrives, Charles Gurney said today, and will be pushed as weather permits. Keller Brothers have the contract. All material has now been purchased and shipped. The motion picture equipment has arrived and is ready to be installed as soon as the building is ready, he said.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 20, 1973
• Sheriff F.L. “Jeff” Scott says that there continue to be numerous reports of shooting near outbuildings and from roadways without attention to what is in the background. As an example of the careless handling of firearms, he said Dr. Eugene Engen recently reported that 11 holes were shot in a pickup parked at his farm in the Gavins Point area. Scott said that evidently someone was just seeking a target and the truck made a nice big one.
• South Dakota’s Bicentennial Commission Friday afternoon designated the City of Yankton as an “Historic City” for the state’s bicentennial observance in 1976. Yankton is the second city in the state to receive the “historic City” designation. Deadwood, which will celebrate its centennial in 1976, had earlier received that designation.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 20, 1998
• The people of Tabor can’t wait until June to celebrate Czech Days, so they’re bringing the festivities to Pierre. Costumes and kolaches greet lawmakers and lobbyists today (Tuesday). At least 50 of the town’s 400 residents hit the road Monday for the eighth annual trek to Pierre, Mayor Leonard Cimpl said. This year’s visit is made more special with Czech Day’s 50th anniversary, he said.
• The Yankton Park Advisory Board, which has come out strongly against raising fees at Fox Run Municipal Golf Course, budged a little Monday night. After hearing a proposal from city staff, the Park Board voted down raising season pass fees, but did agree to recommend raising green fees and create a new development fee to be used for debt retirement.
