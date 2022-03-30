Wagner Woman Indicted In Son’s Death

LAKE ANDES — A Wagner woman has been indicted on five felony counts in connection with the February death of her 2-year-old son.
Calarina Drapeaux, 27, faces one count of abuse of or cruelty to a minor and three counts of aggravated assault (domestic abuse), all Class 3 felonies. In addition, she faces one count of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony.
The Class 3 felonies carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a $30,000 fine. The Class 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of 5 years and a $10,000 fine.
Drapeaux was scheduled to make her initial court appearance last Monday. However, Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steven Cotton informed Avon defense attorney Brooke Swier Schloss that her client was indicted last week. Therefore, the preliminary hearing was cancelled in magistrate court.
Since the charges involve a felony, an April 11 arraignment has been scheduled at the Charles Mix County courthouse in Lake Andes. At that time, Drapeaux is scheduled to enter her pleas.
A month after her son died, Drapeaux was arrested and charged in connection with the boy’s death. The probable cause affidavit listed one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age and two drug charges, one a misdemeanor.
The indictment contains more and different counts for her alleged role in the boy’s death.
The indictment charges that, on or before January 2022 and February 2022, Drapeaux committed the offense of abuse of or cruelty “in that the defendant did abuse, expose, torture, torment or cruelly punish a minor, in a manner which does not constitute aggravated assault, and the victim is less than 7 years of age.”
In addition, the indictment contains three counts that, between October 2021 and February 2022, Drapeaux committed aggravated assault (domestic abuse), as “the defendant did assault another with intent to commit bodily injury which results in serious bodily injury.”
She also faces one count of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, which court documents cited as morphine.
In a court document, Swier Law Firm has filed a defendant’s first motion for discovery. The defense entered its order for requiring the prosecution to provide a number of items for discovery.
The motion includes witnesses, law enforcement reports and videos, criminal records of witnesses the prosecution intends to call, and evidence that may be favorable to the defendant.
The defense also wants disclosure of “any and all plea offers, plea bargains, consideration, compensation or other incentives of any nature or sort which were given or offered to any person, including without limitation, the witnesses identified pursuant to this motion, in exchange for their cooperation or testimony in the above matter.”
Court records provide the authorities’ outline of the alleged offenses.
On Feb. 16, 2022, authorities were called to the Wagner hospital where Drapeaux had brought her 2-year-old son. He was found with extensive bruising on his body and a green substance coming out of his mouth. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:01 a.m.
Drapeaux’s boyfriend, Leonard Sharpfish Jr., 31, was earlier arrested for the child’s death. Sharpfish, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, pleaded not guilty last week to the abuse/felony charge and two drug charges. He faces a May trial in Lake Andes.
Drapeaux is pregnant, does not work and is currently living in a Wagner apartment with her sister and nephew, according to court papers. Drapeaux gave statements about several events that allegedly happened leading up to her son’s death, but they were later found not to be truthful, court records state.
Judge Donna Bucher refused a defense request to release Drapeaux on personal recognizance (PR) and kept the $30,000 cash bond.
Drapeaux remains in the Charles Mix County Jail in Lake Andes.
