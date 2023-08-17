The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during July 2023:
JoDean Corp, 2809 Broadway Ave.; Demolition, $0
JoDean Corp, 2809 Broadway Ave.; Demolition, $0
Charles K. Iverson, 310 East 21 St.; Single family home – accessory – shade structure, $2,000
David L. Whitney, 513 Cedar St.; Exterior-roofing, $2,500
Kirby Hofer Const Co Inc., 3000 Wedgewood Dr.; Single family home – new, $352,280
Kirby Hofer Const Co Inc., 3000 Wedgewood Dr.; Single family home – new, $374,627.60
Steve Drotzmann, 1401 Millie Lane; Single family home – new, $123,261.40
Steve Drotzmann, 1200 West 12th Street; Single family home – new, $143,676.20
Michael Bornitz, 807 Birch Rd.; Multi family home – new – 5 plex, $425,000
Robert Koletzky Trust, 2509 Burleigh St.; Exterior-roofing, $10,500
John M. Kohles, 612 East 15 St.; Exterior-roofing, $10,000
Linda E. Cabalka, 1002 West 14 St.; Exterior-siding, $20,000
Ray Maguire, 1402 West 26 St.; Single family home – alteration/repair – basement finish, $1,000
Brenda M. Eversley, 300 East 23 St.; Single family home – accessory structure – gazebo, $3,000
Katelyn E. Schramm, 517 Pine St.; Exterior-windows, $10,000
Leo Stanton, 405 Pine St.; Exterior-roofing, $36,944.51
Ledgend Ronnie Thorson, 604 Burleigh St., Single family home – accessory structure – deck, $2,560
Yavonne C. Slowey, 2505 Burleigh St.; Exterior-siding, $50,000
Stacy K. Kotalik, 1112 Cedar St.; Exterior-windows, $3,400
Phil Spady Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge, 308 Capital St.; Commercial – alteration/repair – roofing, $143,932
SFP-E, LLC, 2809 Broadway Ave.; Commercial – new, $3,500,000
Jeff Pekas, 101 Donohoe Blvd.; Single family home – alteration/repair – enclosed porch, $8,000
Melvin Gibson Junior, 3208 Mulligan Dr.; Single family home – accessory structure – utility shed, $6,242.86
Paradigm Technologies, 3100 First Dakota Dr.; Commercial – new – foundation, $189,601
———
Total Fees: $9,828.50
July 2023 Total Valuation: $5,418,525.57
July 2022 Total Valuation: $3,871,860.00
2023 To Date Valuation: $73,403,273.07
2022 To Date Valuation: $16,007,616.81
