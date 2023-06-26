City Votes To End SAC Task Force

At its meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted not to extend the Summit Area Center (SAC) task force.
The vote was 8 to 1 with Commissioner Brian Hunhoff, who was also a member of that task force, casting the lone vote to keep the task force going.
The discussion began with comments from City Manager Amy Leon that the recommendation that the Parks Advisory Board be required to include individuals who are also SAC members had been implemented, but an ordinance change to that effect was still required.
Also, she asked for more direction from the commission regarding the future of the SAC task force.
Commissioners grappled for approximately an hour with the motion proposed by Hunhoff to allow the SAC task force to continue its work as an advisory committee to the city regarding ways to increase revenues and attendance at the aging facility.
“Many of us who were on the task force believe our work is not done, and we believe local government can never have too much public input,” Hunhoff said. “Having citizens eager to volunteer their input is an asset that should be valued and viewed as a positive thing.”
The proposed eight meetings over two years would be enough time to know whether the task force’s plans for improvement had been effective or not, he said.
At its last meeting, the task force wrapped up its work without addressing whether to extend its service. Hunhoff left that meeting early on personal business.
Commissioner Ben Brunick asked Hunhoff to confirm that he had attended all the SAC task force meetings except for the last hour of the last meeting, which he did.
“If you choose to not be at the meeting, then you are forfeiting your time at the meeting,” Brunick said. “I don’t think it’s all right to then go back and say, ‘I wasn’t there and I dispute the conclusions of the meeting.'”
At the same time, he doesn’t want that to get in the way of the SAC, which Brunick said he supports.
“My suggestion was that we give it a year’s time from when the task force ended, because the task force did have a beginning and an end to it,” he said. “If, within a year’s time, we decide that we need to have a stand-alone advisory board for the Summit Activities Center, then I’m all for that.”
Commissioner Nathan Johnson challenged Hunhoff on a comment concerning another task force member.
“At our last meeting, you told the commission that task force member Charlie Gross supported the proposal to extend the group for three years. I raised my eyebrows at that time because I had spoken to Charlie in the days before that meeting and he was quite clear with me that he did not support it,” Johnson said. “Minutes after you said he supported it, Charlie stood before us and said that he didn’t support it. So how am I supposed to interpret that? Were you lying to us? Or is it something that I just don’t understand?”
Johnson also noted that Hunhoff had not attended the last hour of the final task force meeting.
“But, at our last City Commission meeting, you suggested that in your absence, the task force was somehow bamboozled by city staff into making bad recommendations,” he said. “(This) is why you said you have brought us two different recommendations, and tonight we heard a third variation on those recommendations, that you say the task force supports after their official work ended.”
These recommendations were in addition to the original recommendation brought to the commission by the city manager, Johnson said.
Also, Johnson noted that the two city commissioners on the task force, who were at the discussion, said that the recommendations originally presented by the city manager accurately reflected the task force’s discussion.
He noted that city staff — who run the SAC — were not part of discussion held after the task force ended.
“What if every task force member took this approach if we extended the group?” Johnson said. “Can you see how you have set a standard where, if a task force member does not feel that consensus reflects their views when they are together in the room, they can just keep working over the task force in private until they get their way?”
Hunhoff said that a few hours before the meeting, he had talked to Gross and, at that time, Gross had indicated an interest in serving if the commission approved extending it.
“Obviously, he changed his mind during the meeting, Nathan,” Hunhoff said. “But I take a little bit of offense that you would say I lied about that.”
Several other commissioners expressed views similar to Brunick’s, saying that time is needed to see how the SAC task force’s recommendations would turn out.
Gross took a few moments to clarify for commissioners what he had said two weeks ago, saying that he did not change his mind.
“I was never asked about extending the life of the task force,” he said. “I was asked if the task force’s life was extended, would I continue to serve, and the answer to that question is, ‘yes.’”
Gross said he joined the task force with the understanding that it would be short term.
“As I said two weeks ago, with Brian Bertsch and Brian Hunhoff on the Parks Advisory Board going forward, they will not ignore the Summit Activities Center,” Gross said. “With what has transpired over the last eight months, the Summit Activities Center is not going to be ignored.
“I rest my case.”
Also Monday, the City Commission:
• Passed an amendment to the parking ordinance granting the city more latitude in time limits for parking on non-snow emergency route streets and in municipal parking lots.
• Approved a fireworks display on July Fourth
• Approved 8-1 a request for a special events (on-sale) liquor license for September 2 from Stripes, Inc. (Jeff Dayhuff, owner), dba Mojo’s 3rd Street Pizza at 101 E. 3rd Street. After a brief discussion with City Attorney Ross Den Herder, Hunhoff voted against the application.
