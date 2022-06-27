SIOUX FALLS — Melissa Shefl, PA-C, family medicine provider, will begin seeing patients at Sanford Vermillion Clinic beginning July 1. She will see patients of all ages and specialize in family medicine and acute care.
Shefl is no stranger to the Vermillion community. She worked at Sanford Vermillion Clinic from 2007-2019, before transitioning to Sanford Health Beresford Clinic where she’s provided patient care the past three years. She also serves as a clinical assistant professor of physician assistant studies at the University of South Dakota.
“The Sanford Vermillion medical team is very excited to have Melissa back in the clinic as she is a great resource in the continuing care of our patients,” said Dr. Mary Jo Olson, a family medicine physician at Sanford Vermillion Clinic.
She is a graduate of the University of South Dakota and is board certified in family medicine by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
