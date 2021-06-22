The third annual Hero 5K will be held Saturday, June 26, at Pierson Ranch along Highway 52 west of Yankton.
The event is hosted by Empower Fitness Studio and Larry’s Heating and Cooling, with ALL proceeds donated to River City Domestic Violence Center and Family Connections.
The Hero 5k fun run is a family-oriented event that turns ever participant into a superhero. There are three stops along the route where participants will receive their hero attire, such as a cape and mask.
The Hero 5k is an awareness/fundraising event created by Niki Warren. She and EMPOWER Fitness strive to empower women and families, raise them up and cheer them on as they journey through the struggles that come with family violence.
