GOP Commission Candidates Speak Out On Ag Issues

With two weeks remaining before the primary, three Republican candidates for Yankton County Commission shared their views Tuesday on agriculture and agribusiness.
The AGvocacy and Families Feeding Families organizations sponsored the Yankton event. Three candidates – John Marquardt, Chris Barkl and Butch Becker — were on hand and fielded questions. Other GOP candidates Dan Klimisch, Ryan Heine and Bruce Jensen did not attend the forum.
The top three Republican finishers in the June 7 primary advance to the November general election against independent candidates Cheri Loest and Matt Evans. No Democrats or Libertarians filed for the county commission race.
At Tuesday’s forum, the three candidates generally agreed on their support for the right to farm, protecting the family farm and whether Yankton County needs a county administrator.
Moderator Zane Williams then asked prepared questions before the floor was opened up to the audience.
• All three candidates said they would vote to support a “right to farm” covenant as part of the Yankton County comprehensive plan.
Barkl noted “right to farm” was included in the new county zoning ordinance, and he supports making it part of the comprehensive plan.
“It’s really important that people understand things that are going on out in the county and the different issues that apply to agriculture,” he said. “If nothing else, it’s a good thing for people to be informed and have an idea of what is going on before locating out into the country. They just have an awareness of how things work.”
Becker said he has always understood Yankton County is an agricultural county, with its outlying areas subject to the sights, sounds and smells that go with it. However, a number of people moving into rural areas object to it and said they didn’t know beforehand what to expect.
“I know a lot of people claimed ignorance as to what was going on with ag,” he said. “I can’t understand them not understanding why we need this (environment for farming). I guess everything has to be in paper (documents) now.”
Marquardt agreed, noting that the “right to farm” would protect farmers and ensure those purchasing land understand and agree to neighboring farming operations and procedures.
“People that are out in the country buying property, building houses, or whatever, definitely have to read this (covenant) and understand it,” he said. “Sometimes, it takes a little bit more to get people to understand what is important to Yankton County, which is agriculture and what comes with it – dust, later hours during planting season, things like that.”
• The candidates agreed that they would approve a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) if the application was 100% in compliance with the county requirements, including Article 5 of the county zoning ordinance.
Becker said he would vote for an applicant meeting requirements, even if neighbors objected to the application for personal reasons. Marquardt said he would vote for such an application but also call for strict policing to ensure the applicant complies with the regulations.
Barkl noted Yankton County already has one of the most restrictive zoning ordinances in the state, and he believes the commission wouldn’t be in a position legally to reject an applicant who meets the county requirements.
• The candidates were asked their definition of family farm, corporate farm and factory farm. In addition, they were asked how many of each existed in Yankton County.
Marquardt believes Yankton County remains predominantly family farms. He defines corporate farms as a major company purchasing large amounts of land, erecting large buildings and raising large numbers of livestock.
“I would struggle to allow them to come in and do such a thing,” he said of corporate farms. “I’m 100% in favor of finding ways to assist our family farms and build up on them.”
As a certified public accountant (CPA), Barkl said he knows that farms are incorporated for tax and business purposes. However, that isn’t what most people think of when they hear the term, he added.
Many people are misinformed about modern operations, particularly when they see producers using large machinery as part of the evolution of modern family farms, Barkl said.
“We need to encourage that (investment) and not increase the restrictions,” he said, noting the family farms could otherwise disappear and leave only large corporate farms.
In his insurance work, Becker said he has worked around large-scale operations in other states. He doesn’t see mega-farms as desirable for South Dakota, particularly Yankton County.
• The three candidates see agriculture remaining as a major economic driver for Yankton County, but it has changed greatly over the years.
For Barkl, changing technology has allowed farmers to move from labor-intensive operations to more efficiency. He also pointed to the growing trend toward specialization, whether crops or livestock.
Farming operations continue to change, and zoning must recognize those changes, he said.
“Also, I think we need to invest in our infrastructure and roads,” he said, noting the farm economy needs reliable transportation from farm to market.
Becker noted the growing advances in agricultural equipment and technology, which has benefitted smaller family operations.
For Marquardt, the advanced technology in agriculture has benefited not only the producer but also the rural communities relying on farm income. The producer and business owner rely on each other for a strong economy, he said.
“The farmer needs the general store just as much as the general store needs the farmer,” he said.
• The three candidates oppose President Joe Biden’s “30 by ‘30” proposal, which Williams described as a “land grab” with 30% of U.S. land and water designated as protected conservation areas under federal control by the year 2030.
Becker called for legislation stopping the proposal before it gains momentum. He expressed concern about what it would mean for meeting world food demand and described the initiative as a “new world order so they can take over.”
Marquardt also called for stopping the proposal, saying that taking 30% of land and water out of production could worsen hunger and result in mass starvation. He also warned about accepting grants that are tied to the “30 by ‘30” program and its restrictions.
Barkl agreed with being wary about accepting any grants “with strings attached” to “30 by ‘30” proposals. “We need to do everything we can to support (family farms) and not run them out of business,” he said.
• The candidates all opposed a proposed county administrator.
Follow the Press & Dakotan for election coverage.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.