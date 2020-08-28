VERMILLION — In an effort to slow the rising COVID spread, Vermillion bars and restaurants are voluntarily closing at 10 p.m. nightly through Sunday.
The move was announced Friday in two videos. One features President/CEO Nate Welch of the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company (VCDC). In the other, Welch is joined by Carter Larson, vice president of the University of South Dakota’s Student Government Association (SGA) serving approximately 10,000 students.
Welch and Larson acknowledged the early business closures would inconvenience customers. However, the businesses are taking the move to protect the campus and community, they added.
USD students and other Vermillion residents must realize the financial sacrifices made by the participating establishments to keep the campus and community safe, the two men said.
“Before you lean into the frustrated feeling that I’m sure you all have hearing this news, I ask you to first stop and consider the weight that this carries for those business owners,” Larson told his fellow students.
The early weekend closures will affect not only the business owners but also their families and employees, which include USD students, Welch said. However, the establishments are willing to make the sacrifice, he added.
“We’re not shutting down. We’re doubling down,” he said.
The move comes as Clay County announced Friday its second death and 22 new infections. In addition, USD listed 166 self-reported active cases — 159 students and seven employees — and 546 persons currently in quarantine or isolation. The USD numbers represent a continual climb this week.
Welch and Larson asked customers to help offset the lost business from this weekend’s early shutdown. They suggested ways such as purchasing gift cards and ordering more takeout from those establishments.
“Show these businesses you see them and you appreciate them and you need them, just like they need us,” Larson said.
Addressing USD students, Larson urged them not to create other social settings that will help spread the virus.
“I’m calling on every one of you,” he said. “This (early business closure) does not mean to instead host or attend a house party or large gathering. Let’s continue to social distance, to keep your circle small and to be willing to turn it down just for a little bit.”
Welch and Larson acknowledged that a great deal of debate surrounds the pandemic and the proper actions that should be taken for it. However, they called for a united front in dealing with the spread.
By taking strong action now, the Vermillion and USD communities can help ensure the campus remains open and the local businesses and economy can remain operating, Welch said.
“We want our Coyote community to stay here,” he said. “We want in-person learning to continue, and we want our community to survive through this and thrive beyond.”
——
For a link to USD, visit online at: https://www.facebook.com/UniversityofSouthDakota/videos/1160993640947319
For a link to VCDC, visit online at: https://www.facebook.com/LiveVermillion/videos/297984308169528
To support businesses and to purchase gift cards, visit LiveVermillion.com.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.